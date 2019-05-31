Prince Harry wishes to bowl to Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed someday

Prince Harry shared his wish of bowling to Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed when the two met at the Buckingham Palace ahead of the World Cup.

During a press conference held on Thursday, Pakistani wicket keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed revealed what his conversation with the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was like.

Prince Harry asked Sarfaraz as to what position does he play in the team.



The skipper responded that he plays as a wicket keeper and batsman for the Pakistan cricket team.

After knowing this Prince Harry said that he would like to bowl to Sarfaraz someday.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed gave an apt reply to all criticizing him for wearing shalwar kameez while meeting the Queen.

'I was proud that I was wearing our national dress, while all other captains were dressed in suits," he said.

People from the other side of the border also came forth in support of Sarfaraz Ahmed defending his choice of attire.

Taking to Twitter one user wrote: "See absolutely nothing wrong with that. He is dressed well, looks good, embraces his culture, is confident enough to wear what he is comfortable in. See no reason for making any concessions for the queen."

Another one said: "I differ on this. what is the harm if someone dresses in his own country's dress. why it is essential to wear suit in England? If that be so, will every foreigner visiting PM Modi, should essentially wear kurta paizama? and alternately should all ladies wear skirt in England?"



Pakistan is clashing against West Indies today.