TikTok vows to creating safe online community in Pakistan after ban petition

KARACHI: TikTok said that the company is committed to creating a safe online community in Pakistan after a petition in the Lahore High Court sought ban on the Chinese video sharing app.



The petition filed in the LHC accused the app of spreading immorality and promoting vulgarity among the youth.

“It is a source of nudity, harassment and blackmailing in the society and a complete waste of time,” it further contended.

“TikTok deploys a combination of policies, technologies, and moderation strategies to detect and review problematic content, accounts, and implement appropriate penalties,” it said in a statement.

“It has a number of publicly available policies and resources for users, and enforces a set of Community Guidelines and Terms of Service. In addition, it offers users a number of controls, tools and privacy settings.”

TikTok faces similar allegations in several Muslim countries and is banned in Bangladesh and Malaysia over its ‘vulgar content’. While in UK and US it is under investigations over its gathering of children's data.

Founded in 2016, TikTok is a global platform for creating and sharing short videos on the go, and is now available in over 150 markets, and in 75 languages.

It is a widely popular app in Pakistan where hundreds of videos are posted on a daily basis.

Silent on the ban petition, the statement said that the company has Community Guidelines in Urdu as well to “foster trust, respect, and a positive environment for everyone in the community”.

“TikTok appreciates the unique culture of Pakistan, and the app experience is localized to suit the interests and trends reflected in the local society, it further added.

The company vowed to continue working to enhance safety features and asked the users to report any content they deem harmful for the community.