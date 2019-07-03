TikTok under probe in UK over safety concerns of underage users

The video-sharing mobile application TikTok that has the youth of the world engulfed, is presently under investigation in the United Kingdom over its handling of personal data of the underage users as well as their safety.

As per a report by the Guardian, information commissioner Elizabeth Denham informed a parliamentary committee that the inquiry had initiated earlier this year in February.

She added that the US Federal Trade Commission levied a $5.7 million fine against TikTok for breaching the law of children’s privacy.

“We are looking at the transparency tools for children. We’re looking at the messaging system, which is completely open, we’re looking at the kind of videos that are collected and shared by children online. We do have an active investigation into TikTok right now, so watch this space,” Denham revealed to Guardian.

Moreover, the probe also aims to evaluate if the app infringes the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which stresses on specific protective measures to be taken by companies for underage users.