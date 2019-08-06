Petition filed in LHC to ban video sharing app TikTok

A petition was filed at the Lahore High Court (LHC) to ban the widely-popular video sharing application TikTok that is gaining immense popularity in Pakistan.

The petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar at the LHC earlier this month, against the mobile app on the basis of its potential to spread sensitive and ‘culturally inappropriate’ videos.

Many South Asian markets have already banned the contentious application raising concerns of safety for children amongst other apprehensions.

The petitioned further adds that the application is a waste of the youth's time, adding that the app is promoting vulgarity and has contributed to harassment and blackmailing in the society.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), The Federal Ministry of Law, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have also been listed as concerned parties who wish to ban the platform in Pakistan.

TikTok is a social media app launched in China in September 2016.