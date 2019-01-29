TikTok videos land Pakistan police officers in trouble

KARACHI: Senior officials of Sindh Police on Monday took a notice of viral videos of police personnel on social media app TikTok.



Multiple videos of the policemen were uploaded on TikTok in which they could be seen doing actions on songs in the background. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DGIP) Administration Cap (retd) Asim Khan ordered an inquiry and sought a report within three days.

"Special Investigation Unit Chief SSP Noman Ahmed Siddiqui has been nominated to inquire about the police personnel who uploaded their illegally videos on social media app TikTok," read a statement issued by the DIGP. "The enquiry officer should complete the inquiry and recommended legal and departmental action to this within three days," it added.

A subsidiary of Beijing-based ByteDance, Tik Tok is the international version of China's Douyin. Many of the main features of Tik Tok are copied from Douyin, such as the dance steps and hand gestures for lip-synching. Like Chinese online celebrities, the most popular Tik Tok users can become famous with only a 15-second video.

The short-video app is gradually gaining popularity in Pakistan as well and videos made on the app could be seen on social media.