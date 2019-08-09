close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
August 9, 2019

India's Sukhoi Su-30 crashes

World

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 09, 2019

An India Air Force aircraft crashed on Thursday when it was on a routine training mission in Assam, according to local media.

The fighter jet Sukhoi SU-30 went down in a paddy field in Milanpur area and burst into flames, India Today reported.

Two pilots flying the aircraft remained unhurt after they safely ejected from the aircraft.

Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft went down in a field on Thursday

A defence ministry spokesman said one of the pilots received injury on his leg.

The Indian Air Force said an inquiry will be conducted to investigate the cause of the crash

Latest News

More From World