India's Sukhoi Su-30 crashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An India Air Force aircraft crashed on Thursday when it was on a routine training mission in Assam, according to local media.
The fighter jet Sukhoi SU-30 went down in a paddy field in Milanpur area and burst into flames, India Today reported.
Two pilots flying the aircraft remained unhurt after they safely ejected from the aircraft.
A defence ministry spokesman said one of the pilots received injury on his leg.
The Indian Air Force said an inquiry will be conducted to investigate the cause of the crash
An India Air Force aircraft crashed on Thursday when it was on a routine training mission in Assam, according to local media.
The fighter jet Sukhoi SU-30 went down in a paddy field in Milanpur area and burst into flames, India Today reported.
Two pilots flying the aircraft remained unhurt after they safely ejected from the aircraft.
A defence ministry spokesman said one of the pilots received injury on his leg.
The Indian Air Force said an inquiry will be conducted to investigate the cause of the crash