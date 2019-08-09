India's Sukhoi Su-30 crashes

An India Air Force aircraft crashed on Thursday when it was on a routine training mission in Assam, according to local media.



The fighter jet Sukhoi SU-30 went down in a paddy field in Milanpur area and burst into flames, India Today reported.

Two pilots flying the aircraft remained unhurt after they safely ejected from the aircraft.

A defence ministry spokesman said one of the pilots received injury on his leg.

The Indian Air Force said an inquiry will be conducted to investigate the cause of the crash