Casey Affleck stands in support of #MeToo despite falling prey to it himself

Hollywood star Casey Affleck has come forth in the support of the #MeToo movement after he himself also faced allegations of sexual misconduct earlier.

The 43-year-old actor revealed on Dax Shephard’s podcast Armchair Expert that he had always wanted to be a vocal supporter of the campaign but felt that remaining silent was the wiser choice.

“I really wanted to support all but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet so that I didn’t seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion,” he said.

“It’s a tough spot to be in, especially if you really do appreciate and want to be a support of the side that seems angriest, and the anger is being directed at you,” he added.

Moreover, he shed light on how the allegations against him had really left him disturbed and taken a mental toll on him as he also chose to step away from Oscars 2018 in light of the allegations.



Regardless of the claims made against him, Affleck believes the movement still deserves unwavering support.

“There are some people saying we do not believe in equality and we think the workplace should be a dangerous place for certain people and not for others. That’s preposterous,” he said.

The actor was alleged of sexual misconduct by two women on the sets of ‘I’m Still Here’.

The two accusers had been the film’s director of photography Magdalena Gorka and Amanda White.