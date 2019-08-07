‘Conjuring’ maker James Wan gearing up for his next thriller

Filmmaker James Wan has shared few details of his next directorial venture, saying that he is planning to return to his indie roots.

Taking to social media, the 42-year-old ‘Insidious’ director said the new project is a Hard-R thriller and is based on an original horror idea.

“There’s been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is… All I’ll say is, I’m super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller. An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects, and no giant, blue screen sets,” Wan wrote.

The filmmaker, who made a name for himself with ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Saw Franchise’ took a turn towards mainstream blockbusters with films like ‘Fast and Furious 7’ and ‘Aquaman’ in the last couple of years.



The last horror film Wan directed was ‘The Conjuring 2’, released in 2016. He is currently hunting locations for his yet-to-be-titled film.