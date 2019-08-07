Cameron Diaz says she doesn’t miss performing after Hollywood exit

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has left many of her fans in a muddle of mystery since she disappeared from the limelight years ago.

The 46-year-old actor who has been away from the scene for years talked to InStyle magazine revealing that she is deserving of some privacy as she started working in front of cameras at the age of 22-25.

"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public," Diaz said adding: "I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to."

The 46-year-old ‘Shrek’ starlet last appeared in the 2014 remake of ‘Annie’ and last year she declared herself ‘retired’ from acting.

She went on to reveal that she does not miss performing either: "Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that," Diaz told InStyle.

"But whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about — something that just feels effortless," she added.

Diaz, who has been married to musician Benji Madden since 2015, said, "It's fun to just not have anybody know what I'm up to. Because my time is all mine."

"I'm not selling any films, and because I'm not selling anything, I don't have to give anybody anything. I'm not doing this anymore. I'm living my life,” she added.