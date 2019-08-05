Mehbooba Mufti: ‘Darkest day in Indian democracy’

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Former chief minister of IoK Mehbooba Mufti said the move to scrap Article 370 by the BJP government was the "darkest day in Indian democracy".



Mufti was reacting to the latest development regarding the status of the occupied territory.

"Unilateral decision of GOI (government of India) to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K (Jammu and Kashmir)," she said after Home Minister Amit Shah told the parliament that the president has issued the decree to this effect.

Prior to this development, New Delhi imposed a security lockdown on IoK in the early hours of Monday after deploying tens of thousands of troops in the past week, claiming there was a terror threat.

Both the former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and the Hurriyet leadership were placed under house arrest.