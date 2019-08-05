Congress, opposition leaders stand against Article 370 getting revoked

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah after scrapping the Article 370 on Monday drew flak from various leaders of the Indian National Congress amongst other opposition leaders.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram terming today as a ‘black day’ stated: “We anticipated a misadventure, but did not think in our wildest dreams that they will take such a catastrophic step.”

He further added: “Today is a black day in the constitutional history of India.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad of the INC was also displeased with the turn of events as he expressed his apprehensions regarding the issue saying: “or the last few days, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were tensed with a host of rumours flying all over. There were fears of Article 370 being scrapped, bifurcation of the state among many others. But, no one in the world, had expected all of these fears to come true together.”

On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar also condemned the government’s decision of annulling Article 370 by stating: “I think Govt of India should have taken them (leaders of the valley) into confidence which unfortunately the govt didn’t do. And then they should have taken the decision (to revoke 370).”



Moreover, member of Rajya Sabha, Vaiko was also one to oppose the move as he said: “You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan.”