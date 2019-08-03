Congress calls out Modi’s govt for spreading ‘fear’ in Kashmir

After the Indian government reportedly sent out an advisory to tourists to leave Occupied Kashmir, Congress has openly criticized the decision by the government of India for spreading ‘fear’ and ‘hatred.’

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in a presser stated: “The Home Ministry order has scared citizens. Tourists and pilgrims have never been asked to leave abruptly like this...The government is trying to create an atmosphere of hate, saying that Kashmir is unsafe for outsiders. We condemn this decision by the government of India.”

The Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, tourists and foreigners have never before been urged to evacuate in a similar manner which has subsequently sparked fear and hatred amongst the inhabitants as well as others.

On the other hand, P Chidambaram of the Congress also stated: “I don't wish to anticipate what misadventure this government is planning to do in Kashmir. Most of the constitutional issues involving Kashmir are pending in the Supreme Court. It's clear to me, they are planning a misadventure in Kashmir and I warn them not to.”