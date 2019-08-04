Mehbooba Mufti calls out Indian govt for displaying lack of humanity

Former chief minister of the Indian Occupied Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti expressed her disapproval at the Indian government's aggression that has escalated tensions in the region.

Putting forth a hard-hitting question before Indian premier Narendra Modi’s government, the People’s Democratic leader pointed fingers at the lack of humanity and democracy in Occupied Kashmir.

“Evacuate yatris, tourists, labourers, students & cricketers. Willingly create a sense of panic & distress but don’t bother giving Kashmiris a sense of relief or security. Kahan gayi insaniyat, kashmiriyat aur jamhooriyat?,”, she questioned.

The statement has come subsequent to the Indian army’s use of cluster ammunition that targeted the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control.

