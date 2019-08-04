Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah placed under house arrest, lockdown imposed in IoK

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: The former chief ministers of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest by Indian government late Sunday.



Indian authorities have also imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region amid a massive troop buildup.

“There shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required,” reads the Indian government order.



According to reports, Communications were cut, with private mobile networks, internet services and telephone landlines, a common tactic to prevent anti-India demonstrations from being organised and stop dissemination of news.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and wrote that he was being placed under house arrest and that a similar process had already started for other leaders.

"I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," he wrote on Twitter.

Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted: "Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night," she said.

Residents fear New Delhi is planning to engineer "demographic changes" in Muslim-majority region.









