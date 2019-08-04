Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted with a mystery girl

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the star kids in B-Town that have ample eyes fixed on him and this time, the Pataudi Prince, who has an uncanny resemblance with his father, is papped almost everywhere he goes.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is slowly becoming the paparazzi’s favorite, much like his half-brother Taimur Ali Khan and recently, he was spotted with his friend and Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvan Khan in Bandra.

But what caught the eyes of the fans was a mystery girl who was spotted with Ibrahim as the two seemed to be cozying up while twinning in black walking hand in hand which undeniably led to ample heartbreaks as well.





On the other hand, talk of the star kid entering Bollywood much like his sister Sara Ali Khan has also been making rounds after Saif Ali Khan told Hindustan Times: “He should (do it). He’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure.”