Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim eyeing Indian cricket team instead of Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan may have become a bonafide actress, loved by all, but it seems like his son Ibrahim Ali Khan has different plans.

The star kid does not aspire to be a part of the Hindi entertainment industry or join Bollywood and wants to stay away from all the glitz and glamour of the cinema.

Instead, he wants to tread down a completely different path as he wants to pursue sports, just like his grandfather Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Ibrahim has decided to not become an actor like his parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, a source revealed recently.

A report quoted the source as saying, "Cricket is not just a hobby for Ibrahim, he is passionately following it. Saif and Amrita have both given him the go ahead to try for a while and see if he has it in him to make it at the highest level. Ibrahim’s grandfather Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was also the captain of the Indian cricket team in 40 out of the 46 test matches that he played, and Ibrahim is majorly inspired by him. He will give cricket a shot first. God forbid if he doesn’t do well, he can always fall back on films because he is also blessed with his parent’s genes."



Meanwhile, Ibrahim has been practicing cricket at the Mumbai Gym Khana for some time now.

He was recently spotted playing the sport at his Mumbai residence too.