Pakistan offers India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said it has offered India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Speaking at the weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesman said Pakistan was awaiting India's response to its offer.

He said the offer was formally made on Wednesday.

Islamabad has made the offer in light of the International Court of Justice's ruling last month.

"We will maintain communication with Pakistan on this matter through diplomatic channels," NDTV quoted an official of the External Affairs Ministry as saying.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 in a counter-intelligence operation from Balochistan.

A military court had given him death sentence on April 10, 2017 on charges of espionage following his confession on operating for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to conduct terrorist activities on the Pakistani soil.