close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

AFP
July 17, 2019

ICJ rejects India’s plea for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s acquittal

Pakistan

AFP
Wed, Jul 17, 2019

The Hague: The International Court of Justice has rejected Indian plea for  spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s acquittal.

The World Court however, asked Pakistan on Wednesday to review the death sentence for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The tribunal in The Hague ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav", according to a document on the court´s website.

The Indian navy officer was arrested in Pakistan´s Baluchistan province in March 2016.

Latest News

More From Pakistan