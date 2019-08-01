Russian Instagrammer Ekaterina Karaglanova found dead in a suitcase

A Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova was found dead in a suitcase at her Moscow apartment just days before her 25th birthday.



The travel and fashion blogger's parents, after not hearing from her for several days, contacted her landlord. To their horror, their daughter was recovered in a dead state, her body found in a suitcase in her hallway, reported The Independent.

According to the publication, stab wounds were evident on her neck and chest. Police said there does not appear to be signs of a struggle and a murder weapon has not bern uncovered from the scene.

Police have also arrested a suspect thought to be involved in the influencer's murder.

They are investigating jealousy as a possible motive.



It is being said that the blogger had recently got embroiled in a new relationship and the couple was set to celebrate her birthday on July 30 in Netherlands.

Police have also got hold of a CCTV footage showing an alleged ex-boyfriend entering Ekaterina's building around the days of her disappearance. The video shows him leaving with a suitcase and wearing gloves.



Ekatarina, a medical student and former Miss Moscow runner-up shared her last Instagram post on July 22 which had her relaxing by a poolside holding a glass of wine while on vacation in Greece.