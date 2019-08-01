Imad Wasim all set to get married this month

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is all set to take the plunge and tie the knot this month.



The 30-year-old cricket ace is getting married to London-based Sania Ashfaq in a ceremony scheduled to take place in Islamabad on August 26.

“I will get a week’s break from my professional commitments for the marriage ceremony and will rejoin Nottinghamshire for the remaining matches," Imad who is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in T20 Vitality Blast, told The News about his wedding plans.

Imad and Sania are said to have known each other for quite some time.



It is also pertinent to mention that fast bowler Hasan Ali is also reportedly getting hitched this month in Dubai, to an Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo.