Deepika, Ranbir, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others in ‘drugged state’?

Some of the most prominent faces in B-Town have landed in a contentious situation after a video of them went afloat where they are speculated to be under the influence of drugs.

According to the Delhi Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Bollywood luminaries including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others had been partying at Karan Johar’s house where they appear to be a in ‘drugged’ state.

Delhi MLA Manjinder Sirsa posted the video on Twitter with the caption: “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09.”







However, the claims were soon refuted by Congress leader Milind Deora who also demanded that the MLA issue an apology.

“My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology,” he tweeted.







