Increased ceasefire violations indicate Indian failure in IoK: Pak Army

RAWALPINDI: Increased Indian ceasefire violations indicate their frustration due to failure in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir , Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday.

The statement from the military spokesperson came after the martyrdom of a man in shelling by Indian army on civilian population along the Line of Control on Tuesday. Nine people were also injured in the unprovoked firing.

In the meanwhile, Pakistan lodged protest with India on loss of innocent life.

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces including unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit to maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.