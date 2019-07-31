close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2019

Three Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 31, 2019
File photo

Srinagar: Indian troops on Wednesday martyred three more youth in Bandipora district  of occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent military operation at Baktur in Gurez area of the district.

An Indian army officer said that the operation was still going on in the area.

On the other hand, unknown persons hurled a grenade on an Indian police party in Sharifabad area of Tral town, the KSM repored.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops cordoned off the area and launched search operation.


