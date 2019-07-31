Areeba Atif is helping Pakistanis ‘Skip the Rishta Aunty’ with her Facebook group

While the process of finding a suitable match for yourself in Pakistan remains toxic and problematic that many millennials shirk themselves from, an overseas Pakistani has found just the solution.

Areeba Atif, the admin of emerging Pakistani Facebook group ‘Skip The Rishta Aunty’ is helping ease the process of all those looking to tie the knot.

During a chat with Geo Pakistan, Atif revealed that the idea behind starting the group had been to play her part in giving back to her country after she moved away.

“This is a closed Facebook group and people send requests to become members. We maintain a strict check on everything, we scrutinize all the profiles, making sure they are not fake and that they have answered the questionnaire properly,” she said explaining about the membership process of the group.

“When they are on the group they post their profiles that contain all of their biodata that includes their education, where they live, their likes and dislikes.”

“Those who like the profile, they go and comment ‘interested’ on it and then they get in touch if the other side is also interested,” she added.



She furthermore, shed light on how she maintains an active role as the admin of the group to keep all acts of misconduct at bay.

“Every offence, big or small, has its own punishment. First you get a warning and then you get kicked out of the group. And you are also given the reason as to why you were removed from the group,” she said.

The group, Atif revealed serves for all Pakistanis from all religious and ethnic backgrounds.

“I wanted all Pakistanis to benefit from this group, doesn’t matter if they are Muslims, Hindus or Christians,” she added.