Facebook outlines tips to control online harassment

Facebook is educating its users through providing effective tips to control online harassment with the self-regulated techniques and easy monitoring of the content.



If someone is making you feel bad or if being online is making you feel sad or stressed out, it is important to tell someone close to you.

They will help you find a way to solve the problem. If you think you are being bullied, do check out Facebook’s Bullying Prevention Hub for resources to help you.

Online harassment comes in many types and has a lot of names including cyberbullying, trolling, flaming, outing or masquerading.

Harassment can happen in one-to-one texts, emails or private messages, or more openly on social media platforms where a nasty post or photo designed to hurt or embarrass someone is shared.

This all means that it is important to take extra care of yourself and your information online, and at the same time be careful that you don’t unwittingly cause hurt to someone online either.

The social media platform instructed its users to keep good friends while checking the friends list regularly to make sure users are comfortable with their friends looking at their personal content.

As your friends list grows, check your privacy settings often to make sure the information you are keeping private and public still feels right good to you.

Accept friend requests from people you know, carefully check-out anyone else who knocks at your door and unfriend anyone who has worn out their welcome.



Some information are important to hide, like your address or the exact location when you’re doing something fun, and the same goes for private information. The same applies to information about your friends too.

Facebook strongly forbade its users to share the password with anyone. Not your friends, not the person you're dating or your BBF. It is never, ever worth it. Always remember that Facebook will never ask for your password through a message or email!

The social media platform suggested its users to take a break from social media if it’s getting too much.

It further suggested that to review the post before posting on Facebook whether it may hurt someone feelings and reputation.

Facebook also advised its customers for making the mistakes fixed through apologizing with friends whom sentiments are hurts by comments.