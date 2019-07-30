close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2019

Mustafa Kamal apologizes to NAB

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 30, 2019

Karachi: Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday apologized to the National Accountability Bureau  (NAB)  after it said it will take action against the former Karachi mayor for making inappropriate comments   against the anti-graft body.

The Pak Sarzmeen Party (PSP) leader also referred to the NAB statement  as he tendered the apology. 

Mustafa Kamal urged the NAB to refrain from leveling allegations of corruption against him.

The statement issued by the NAB said it would issue a notice to the Pak Sarzameen party leader and take legal action if he fails to apologize.

The  former Karachi mayor had said by making fake case against him the DG NAB put a question mark on NAB activities.



