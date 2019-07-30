close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2019

NAB says will issue legal notice to Mustafa Kamal over inappropriate remarks

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 30, 2019

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to issue a legal notice to Mustafa Kamal for his tirade against the anti-corruption watchdog.

Reacting to Kamal's medial talk, the NAB on Tuesday issued a statement dubbing his remarks inappropriate, shameless and filthy.

 The statement said NAB would issue a notice to the Pak Sarzameen party leader and take legal action  if he fails to apologize.

The NAB said it has decided to investigate  spending of Rs30,000 crore on Karachi's development because the city's problems remain unaddressed.

Criticizing the NAB for sending him the notice, the former Karachi mayor had said by making fake case  against him the DG NAB has put a question mark on NAB activities.

The NAB said a case was already  pending against Mustafa Kamal in accountability court.

The statement said the former mayor has tried to tarnish the credibility of NAB officers by his inappropriate remarks.

