Mon Jul 29, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2019

Two die as rain lashes Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 29, 2019

KARACHI: As many as two people were electrocuted after the city and other parts of Karachi experienced heavy rainfall on Monday.

As per reports, dead body of 11-year-old Farzana from Akhtar Colony was brought to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital’s emergency.

The minor girl was electrocuted while playing in the rain and had died on the spot.

Moreover, another unidentified 30-year-old man’s dead body was also brought from Boat Basin who had also been electrocuted during the heavy rains.

Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a weather advisory last week of heavy rainfall and wind-thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday in different parts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Thatta.  

