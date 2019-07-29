Pakistan weather forecast: Monday 29-07-19

ISLAMABAD: Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating southern parts, while moderate monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions), while at scattered places in Makran, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and at isolated places in Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Zhob divisions and Islamabad.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions), while at scattered places in Makran, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and at isolated places in Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Zhob divisions and Islamabad.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Sindh, while at scattered places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and at isolated places in south Punjab, Kalat, Makran divisions and Islamabad.Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Sindh: Chhor 102, Chachro 50, Dhali 48, Mithi 47, Thatta 43, Hyderabad (City 57, AP 47), Islamkot 32, Tandojam 28, Padidan 17, Karachi (Ghulshan e Hadid 12, Saddar, Faisal Bas, Gulistan e Johar 06, Surjani 05, North Karachi, Landhi, Masroor, AP 04, Nazimabad 02), Diplo 12, Sukrand 10, Mirpurkhas 09, Badin 08, Dadu 02, Moenjodaro, Larkan 01, Punjab: Hafizabad 43, Lahore (AP 26, City 22), Gujranwala 25, Jhang 24, Okara 12, Sahiwal, Jhelum 11, Sialkot (City 09, AP 08), Mangla 08, Narowal 07, Gujrat 06, Murree, Layyah 04, Chakwal, Bahawalnager, Rawalpindi 02, Islamabad, Jhelum, Faislabad, Toba Tek Singh, Kasur, Khanewal 01, Kashmir: Kotli 28, Rawalakot 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 25, Pattan 09, Kakul, Parachinar 05, Malamjabba 04, Kalam, Cherat 02, Dir 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 05, Bunji, Chillas 04, Bagrote 02, Gilgit, Astore 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 02, Ormara 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi, Dalbandin 44°C, Sh. Benazirabad 41°C.