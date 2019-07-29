close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2019

Monday's rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 29, 2019


 KARACHI:   The people of Karachi woke up to wet streets on Monday after light rain hit the metropolis and  turned the weather more pleasant.

The much awaited rain for the metropolis began in Shara-e-Faisal, Malir,  Korangi, I. I. Chundrigar Road, New Karachi , North Krachi, Liaqatabad, Federal B Area, Kharadar, Saddar, North Nazimabad and adjoining areas. 

Several roads and the low-lying areas of the city were waterlogged after light to moderate showers for a couple of hours.

The excitement of the rainfall was somewhat dampened by the power breakdowns and flooded streets in the several parts of the port city.

Meanwhile, the meteorological office has forecast more rain, saying intermittent rainfall will continue till Wednesday night, adding that the weather in the city on Monday would remain cloudy.

Latest News

More From Pakistan