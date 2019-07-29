Monday's rain turns Karachi weather pleasant





KARACHI: The people of Karachi woke up to wet streets on Monday after light rain hit the metropolis and turned the weather more pleasant.

The much awaited rain for the metropolis began in Shara-e-Faisal, Malir, Korangi, I. I. Chundrigar Road, New Karachi , North Krachi, Liaqatabad, Federal B Area, Kharadar, Saddar, North Nazimabad and adjoining areas.



Several roads and the low-lying areas of the city were waterlogged after light to moderate showers for a couple of hours.

The excitement of the rainfall was somewhat dampened by the power breakdowns and flooded streets in the several parts of the port city.



Meanwhile, the meteorological office has forecast more rain, saying intermittent rainfall will continue till Wednesday night, adding that the weather in the city on Monday would remain cloudy.