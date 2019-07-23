Power supply restored swiftly after rain disrupts it in few areas: KE Spokesperson

KARACHI: Monsoon showers and precipitation, late Monday night, caused power interruptions in parts of the city including some areas of Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and North Karachi.



The power situation was also affected by the fact that some circuits of NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) were already offline for maintenance at the time, and the load was being managed by K-Electric (KE) with system stability being prioritised.

Further, due to EHT tripping the power supply from Sindh Nooriabad Power Company Limited (SNPC), an Independent Power Producer (IPP) as well KE’s generation plants BQPS-I and II tripped.

While, most KE’s generation plants were swiftly restored the power supply from SNPC resumed by midday.

Further, the supply of NTDC is expected to fully resume after completion on maintenance activity by late evening today after which the load management would be normalized.

K-Electric teams remained engaged with key stakeholders for swift resolution of this situation throughout and the collaborative efforts of all parties resulted in the improving power supply to the city.

KE teams remained fully alert following the shower spell and responded swiftly to restore electricity to affected areas.

Power supply to strategic installations including key hospitals and the airport remained unaffected throughout.