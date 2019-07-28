close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
July 28, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 28-07-19

Sun, Jul 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to spread southern parts during next 24 hours.

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, at isolated places in Kalat, Multan, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Sh. Benazirabad divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

