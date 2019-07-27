Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s dog killed in road accident in New York

The newly-wed couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner suffered from a heartbreaking tragedy when their beloved dog was killed in a road accident in New York on July 24.

The dog, Alaskan Klee Kai pup Waldo, broke free from Joe’s dog walker, running in to traffic and getting struck and killed by a car.

According to reports the couple filed a police incident report on July 26, waiting two days because “they were so torn up they had to go to a therapist after the incident.”

It has to be so hard for the couple, because their pups are their babies and losing a pet is just like losing a member of a family.

Joe initially bought Waldo’s brother when he was a small puppy as a surprise for Sophie and they later decided to adopt Waldo — who came from the same litter.

The couple was seen numerous times walking their dogs as they loved their pets so much.

