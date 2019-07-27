All you need to know about WhatsApp Pay

While WhatsApp Pay has been launched for a while now, the social messaging giant is yet to officially roll the service out for all its users.

Mark Zukerberg, CEO of Facebook announced that the company is working to launch the service across the border in India while WhatsApp global head Will Cathart revealed that it will be officially getting launched later this year.

The pay service of the widely-used application is presently getting tested by a million users.

The service enable users to link their UPI-enabled bank accounts to transfer money through the app.

Moreover, the service, if available to you, can be enabled if you are a WhatsApp beta user. In order to start using the service, a payment needs to be initiated to a contact after which users can set up their UPI accounts.

The procedure to use the service comes as easily as sending photos as transactions can be made to contacts only after they enter their UPI ID.