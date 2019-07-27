Camila Morrone claps back at haters over age gap with Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his ladylove Camila Morrone have been in the limelight for not the best reasons as the two often face flak over their considerable age gap.

Slamming the trolls over the unnecessary contention, the 22-year-old model came forth hoping that the world becomes a little less hateful.

"Good morning people and happy Friday. I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” she stated.

“I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good," she added.

For the unversed, she had earlier posted a photo of Lauren Bacall and Humphery Bogart on her Instagram captioning it “A love like this,” after which many were quick to point out that her relationship with the 'Titanic' actor would not last that long.



