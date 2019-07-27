Anchor murder case: Eyewitness dies in hospital

Karachi: An eyewitness of anchor Mureed Abbas murder has died in a hospital where he was admitted after a suicide attempt.



According to Geo News, Nadeem, had consumed a toxic substance on July 21 after which he was being treated at the Intensive Care United (ICU) of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre.

The TV channel reported that Nadeem was a driver of Atif Zaman, a prime suspect of double murder case.

Police came to know about the suicide attempt after he failed to show up to record his statement.

Family of the deceased told police that Naedeem had attempted suicide by consuming a pesticide after he failed to find a job.

He had neither appeared before the court nor the investigation team.

Anchor murder

Anchor Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat were shot dead by their friend Atif Zaman over a business dispute on July 9.

Atif had also shot himself and was shifted to a hospital. He is now in judicial custody.

The double murder case has turned into big financial scandal of multi-billion rupees.