Wed Jul 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 10, 2019

CCTV footage shows suspected murderer running after killing anchorperson Mureed Abbas

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 10, 2019

Karachi: Geo News has acquired CCTV footage from the building where  anchorperson Mureed Abbas was shot dead  on Tuesday.

The footage shows the  suspected killer Atif Zaman  running out of the building   with a gun in his hands.

According to Geo News, the  gunman  shot dead Khizar Hayat, a friend of the  anchorperson, outside the building in Defence area of the city.

The footage also shows  the wife of Mureed Abbas arriving on the scene and  shifting the body.

The TV channel reported that police have constituted  investigations teams to solve the double murder case.

The suspected killer had also shot himself after police raided his home. 

