CCTV footage shows suspected murderer running after killing anchorperson Mureed Abbas

Karachi: Geo News has acquired CCTV footage from the building where anchorperson Mureed Abbas was shot dead on Tuesday.

The footage shows the suspected killer Atif Zaman running out of the building with a gun in his hands.

According to Geo News, the gunman shot dead Khizar Hayat, a friend of the anchorperson, outside the building in Defence area of the city.



The footage also shows the wife of Mureed Abbas arriving on the scene and shifting the body.

The TV channel reported that police have constituted investigations teams to solve the double murder case.

The suspected killer had also shot himself after police raided his home.