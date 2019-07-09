close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
Pakistan

July 9, 2019

News anchor among four killed in Karachi firing

KARACHI: Four people including a TV news anchor were killed in two separate incidents of firing, police said Tuesday.

Police said news anchor Mureed Abbas, associated to a private TV channel, and another person were killed in firing incident in Bukhari Commercial area in DHA.

Meanwhile, unidentified armed men riding on motorcycle shot dead two people in Pehlwan Goth area.

