Startling revelations from initial investigation of news anchor Mureed Abbas murder case

KARACHI: The ongoing investigation into the murder of news anchor Mureed Abbas in Karachi has led to the links to money laundering and smuggling, Geo News reported.



According to the initial investigation shared by SSP Tariq Dharejo, accused Atif Zaman used to work in a tyre company few years back and later involved in smuggling and money laundering of that evidences are present.

The police officer went on to say over 80 people, including media persons, had invested with Atif Zaman.

Deceased news anchor Mureed had invested Rs 70 million with the accused Atif. Whereas, a total of Rs 1 billion was invested altogether in the business with Atif Zaman.

Meanwhile, police have lodged third case against accused Atif. The case has been registered under clause of possessing illegal weapon.