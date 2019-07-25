'Deadpool' director opens up about exclusion from Marvel's Phase 4

With Marvel’s announcement of Phase 4 at the San Diego Comic-Con, fans could not help but feel taken aback when 'X-Men' and 'Fantastic Four' did not make an appearance despite getting included in the coming Phase.

As Disney had taken over 20th Century Fox and their Marvel heroes, it was naturally assumed that the titles would be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When speaking to Uproxx, David Leitch, director of 'Deadpool 2', said that he does not know of Disney’s plans, but he is open to giving it a shot. He said, “I would never say never. And I think, obviously, he’s such a beloved character and it’s such a compelling world people want to go back. And I think they will find a way to do it. But I’m just being patient and let everybody take a breath and see how it works for them in the new Marvel, Disney world. And, hopefully, I’ll get the call. And that would be cool.”

'Deadpool 2' is highly probable to making its next appearance in a future 'X-Force' movie. The claim is also backed by star Ryan Reynolds who has even confirmed that the next installment in the series would involve a team of some sorts. However, the 'Deadpool' franchise may have a questionable future seeing that Fox’s 'X-Men' series ended miserably with 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' which too falls under Disney’s umbrella.

President of Marvel Kevin Feige said that he ‘didn’t have time’ to converse 'Fantastic Four' and 'X-Men' but strongly hinted of their appearance in Phase 5.

Leitch expressed that including 'Deadpool' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would not be a tough job. “You can put him in with any one of those characters, or an ensemble of those characters, and it just sort of magnifies what you’re doing. It adds another layer. So that’s probably one aspect that they are entertaining, and hopefully they are entertaining more ideas as well,” he said.

Formerly, during an investors call, Disney chief Bob Iger said that he willed to retain the R-rated tone of 'Deadpool' in future films.

On the Contrary, Rob Liefeld, the character’s founder was optimistic with it’s possible comeback. “Of course they’re making 'Deadpool 3'. Eight hundred million and 800 million make 1.6 billion, that’s more than Doctor Strange did… I know there’s an accountant at Disney that goes, ‘Hey the Deadpool franchise is more popular than these 10 other franchises” he said.

Other sequels that were announced on Marvel’s panel included 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', which follows the 2016 'Doctor Strange' film.

Meanwhile, Reynolds made multiple posts on social media that hinted 'Deadpool's continuation under Disney’s family friendly umbrella.