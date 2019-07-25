Brad Pitt will ‘never’ join social media, says ‘life is good without it’

While many celebrities all around the world use social media as a means to connect to their fans, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt thinks he is better off without jumping on the bandwagon.

During a chat with E! News at the Los Angeles premier of his latest film ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’, the 55-year-old ‘Fight Club’ actor revealed that he deems his life much better having no presence on social media.

Asked whether he would be joining soon, the actor revealed: “Never gonna happen.”

“Well, I never say never. Life’s pretty good without it. I don’t see the point,” he added.

Apart from Pitt, prominent stars like Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone have also steered clear of becoming part of social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.