Who will be another female lead in Salman, Alia Bhatt’s ‘InshaAllah’?

MUMBAI: Salman Khan will be reuniting with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after almost a decade with ‘InshaAllah’ while this is Alia Bhatt’s first movie with Bhansali.



The announcement for the movie was made recently leaving everyone in shock and surprise.

According to the rumors there will be one more actress who will join Salman and Alia as most of the Bhansali movies have had a third lead angle to it, be it ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’, or ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, and hence ‘InshaAllah’ will be following the same league.

‘Dabangg’ star will be shedding all the extra pounds to spot lean look in Bhansali’s directorial. The genre of the film will be romance as the film is said to be an eternal love story.

It is the first time that the two most popular actors of B-town will be paired opposite one another.

As per reports, Salman will play a businessman in the movie while on the other hand, Alia will be seen playing the role of a young struggling actress.

The movie will be shot in Florida and northern states of India and is scheduled to release on Eid next year.