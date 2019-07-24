Internet startled at Rihanna's uncanny resemblance to mini doppelganger

The picture of a seven-year-old girl, sharing an uncanny resemblance with Rihanna, has made the world do a collective double take.



World famous singing sensation, Rihanna, recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of a mini doppelganger that has left the world in quite a shock.

The picture captioned, "Almost drop my phone. how?" features a young girl with strikingly similar features to the world’s richest female musician.

The girl has a similar eye colour and face shape as Rihanna.

While some assumed it to be a picture from the artist’s childhood, others were quick to question whether it was her daughter whom she had hidden from the world, with comments like “When did u have a baby?” by rapper Snoop Dogg.



Celebrity stars like Priyanka Chopra and Uzo Aduba were also left in a daze and commented on the photo.

"Legit WOW," the Orange Is the New Black star commented, while Priyanka simply wrote, "Wow?!"

It is unclear how the Fenty Beauty owner stumbled upon her mini-me, but she tagged her mother in the post, who has quickly amassed quite the following thanks to the A-lister's shout out.