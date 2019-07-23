Blockbuster film Bunty Aur Babli’s sequel in the making

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s hit film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ is all set for a sequel after 14 years of its release.



Rumors regarding the sequel of the blockbuster 'Bunty Aur Babli' were doing rounds for a while now. But now it is confirmed.

As per sources, the sequel of the rom-com film will be set in today’s time and will have a major twist in the plot.

The makers are changing the script completely. Given the time leap, there are reasons to believe that Amitabh Bachchan will be missed in the sequel.

It is confirmed that ‘Gully Boy’ acclaimed star Siddhant Chaturvedi, will feature as the new Bunty.

Rumors are that Miss World Manushi Chillar will be taking Rani’s place in the future.

Fans are super exhilarated with the news and are looking out for more details

The original film was released 14 years ago starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.