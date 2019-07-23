'Should stop having biryani': Mahira Khan hints of gaining weight in hilarious tweet

Famed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan wreaked havoc when she took to Twitter to share with her fans that she is gaining weight.

In a hilarious tweet, Mahira revealed she thinks she should stop having burgers and biryani.

"My chin just had a word with me. Says I need to stop eating burgers and biryani! My eyes.. well they gave up a while ago," wrote Mahira.

After the 'Raees' starlet's tweet, fans offered quick suggestions as to what she should do.

A fan replied that she should enjoy all the food in the world and just contour her problems away.

Another one said, "Hey, yu! never stop with the burgers & biryani. yur perfect the way yu are. khao, peeyo, aesh karo."



While another one commented that she should just sleep well and eat everything she feels like.



