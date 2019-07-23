Britney Spears sparks engagement rumours yet again with beau Sam Asghari

American singer Britney Spears has sparked engagement rumours yet again after she was spotted flaunting a giant diamond ring while attending the Los Angeles premiere of 'Once Upon A Ti me in Hollywood' alongside boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The 37-year-old singer was seen sporting a red mini-dress by Nookie which paired off with black chunky heels and a choker.

Britney started dating Sam in late 2016. Meanwhile, an official statement from the couple on their rumoured engagement is still awaited in this regard.

The duo looked more than in love when they posed alongside each other at the event.

Monday evening's date night also marked the "Toxic" singer's first official red carpet appearance in more than year.

She took to Instagram to share the moment by posting several snapshots of her and Sam, writing, "Our first premiere."

Britney had been in the news for quite some time.

Firstly, she had announced an indefinite hiatus from work to take care of her ailing father and then later checked into a medical mental health facility.

At the time, a source told E! News, "Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now."

The 25-year-old fitness enthusiast and model has been 'very helpful in making sure Britney did whatever she needed to feel better" and "stuck by her side" through the tumultuous chapter in her life, revealed a source to E! news.