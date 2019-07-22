'Big Little Lies' may not return for the third season

‘Big Little Lies’ the comedic tale of murder and mischief in the tranquil beachfront town of Monterrey is currently, airing on HBO but it looks like that may be the end of the road for the hit show.

Fans of the series would be smart to savor every moment of the new episodes, as a season three looks unlikely.

In an interview with TVLine, the president of HBO, Casey Bloys, said that it’s unlikely they’ll make more episodes because the level of talent on the show is so high that it’s hard to get everybody back at the same time, due to crazy schedules.

Bloys said, “I love this group of people – I would do anything with them. The reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. I just think it’s not realistic.”

It is Reese and Nicole who in particular are so busy, and it was a miracle they were even able to make a second season.

Last year, season one ended with Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) pushing Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) abusive husband -- and Jane’s (Shailene Woodley) rapist – to his death.

And season two, which focused on the fallout from Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) murder, concluded with an epic showdown between his widow and his mother, Mary-Louise (Meryl Streep), followed by the Monterey Five seemingly turning themselves into police.

'Big Little Lies', a show with five (six) female leads in the same slow-knit community, offered the opportunity to say a lot about a lot of things including motherhood, about marriage, about privilege.

According to the critics the second season wasn’t as successful as the first season.

On Twitter, viewers couldn’t believe the final shot – and begged for more episodes.



