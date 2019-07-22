'Game of Thrones' star cast reveals their favorite dialogues from the show

The San Diego Comic-Con held over the weekend had a plethora of good news for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans who got together during the panel and revealed their favorite dialogues form the HBO hit show.

During the panel discussion, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Conleth Hill, John Bradley and Jacob Anderson were all asked to reveal their favourite lines from the show and here is what they said:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau [Jamie Lannister]:

Waldau picked the sixth season’s episode ‘The Door’ where Hodor got his nickname.

Isaac Hempstead Wright [Bran Stark]:

Wright termed the line “Chaos is a ladder” as his favorite which was said by Littlefinger in the third season’s episode ‘The Climb’ and was repeated by his character in the seventh season as well.

John Bradley [Samwell Tarley]:

Bradley revealed that his favorite dialogue from the show had been "I always wanted to be a wizard" for profound character psyche reasons.

Liam Cunningham [Davos Seaworth]:

Cunningham picked a quote that he had said in the seventh season of the hit show saying: “Nothing f*** you harder than time"

Conleth Hill [Varys]:

Hill’s favorite line was one of Tyrion’s more popular dialogues: “I drink and I know things.”

Jacob Anderson [Grey Worm]:

Anderson’s favorite dialogue is certainly shared by many of the fans as well as he picked ‘Valar Morghulis’ which translates to “All men must die.”