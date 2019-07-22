Here's what Apple has in store for iPhone users

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple is in the works of launching four iPhones with major specifications by 2020, according to a report.

The expected iPhones are said to have OLED screens with displays in the varieties of 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inches. The devices will also carry 5G as well as advanced 3D sensing camera technology, according to news portal GSMArena.

The fourth iPhone however, will carry a design reminiscent of the iPhone 8 and will not be carrying 5G connectivity or an OLED panel.

The report stated that the new renditions may sell up to 195 million units the year of its release, noting that the company sold 180 million units in 2019.

The company is also in the works of developing their own 5G modem which can be expected by 2022-2033, thus reducing their dependence on Apple’s maker Qualcomm.