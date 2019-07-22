Dua Malik claims to be 'an eye-witness' of abuse by Mohsin Abbas Haider

After Fatima Sohail’s abuse allegations on husband Mohsin Abbas Haider, people and celebrities have been quick to come out in support of her and to condemn Mohsin.



Amongst the celebrities who have offered to lend their support to Fatima in this tough time, a few have presented their accounts as witnesses to the horrific abuse.

Dua Malik, a known figure in the media industry, and sister of the talented actress Humaima Malik, took to her social media account to reveal that she has been a firsthand witness to the harassment and is perhaps the sole eye witness.

“I am sure to say, I’m the only eye witness in this industry. I have kept this fire in my heart for 3 years. I have seen him beating the shit out of his wife on the road and where not,” wrote Dua.

Sister, Humaima Malik, chimed in to support her sister’s claims as she tweeted, “I’m a witness! @DuaMalikk use to call me and tell me how painful it was for her to listen to Fatima sohail and her suffering from pain it’s been 3 years ... I wish Fatima did this before what she did now [sic]."



As to why Dua had kept silent about it since the past three years that she had known about it, she said, “I’ve kept quiet because she said she is praying he will change."

Both the sisters condemned Mohsin, Dua also called him out for being a con artist.

Dua later took to her Instagram account to confirm that she will stay true to her account as a witness in order to stand against domestic abuse.







